HIFANA Biography (Wikipedia)
Hifana (ハイファナ Haifana, "South Winds" in the Okinawan dialect) is a Japanese breakbeat musical duo, consisiting of KEIZOmachine! (Keizo Fukuda) and Juicy (Jun Miyata). The group formed in 1998, in the Tokyo neighbourhood of Kichijōji.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
