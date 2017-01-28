Darryl JonesBassist for The Rolling Stones. Born 11 December 1961
Darryl Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-12-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5b6880b-9c35-44be-ba09-acb3df6dc8fd
Darryl Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Darryl Jones (born December 11, 1961) is an American bass player. He has been touring and recording with The Rolling Stones since 1993. He has also played in bands with Miles Davis and Sting, among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Darryl Jones Tracks
Sort by
Blue and Lonesome
Matt Clifford
Blue and Lonesome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxj.jpglink
Blue and Lonesome
Last played on
Back to artist