Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper
Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04nctn7.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5b12a50-d130-4c1e-b92f-3389de08d7c6
Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger David (born 15 October 1979), better known by his stage name Bohemia (Pakistani Punjabi: بوہیمیا, stylised BOHEMIA or Raja), is a Pakistani American rapper and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Akhiyan (feat. Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper & Neha Kakkar)
Tony Kakkar
Akhiyan (feat. Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper & Neha Kakkar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vmy4g.jpglink
Akhiyan (feat. Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper & Neha Kakkar)
Last played on
Level (feat. Haji & Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper)
Sunnyboy
Level (feat. Haji & Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nctn7.jpglink
Level (feat. Haji & Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper)
Performer
Last played on
Talli
Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper
Talli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nctn7.jpglink
Talli
Last played on
Faqeer
Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper
Faqeer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nctn7.jpglink
Faqeer
Last played on
Do Dat Dance
Bohemia the Punjabi Rapper
Do Dat Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nctn7.jpglink
Do Dat Dance
Last played on
Similar Artists
Back to artist