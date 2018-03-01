Edward WitsenburgBorn 12 September 1934
Edward Witsenburg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5af596a-dc2f-4936-9129-a7a0649e3d19
Edward Witsenburg Tracks
Sort by
Hiraeth
Grace Williams
Hiraeth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hiraeth
Last played on
Clychau Aberdyfi (The Bells of Aberdovey)
Trad.
Clychau Aberdyfi (The Bells of Aberdovey)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clychau Aberdyfi (The Bells of Aberdovey)
Last played on
Back to artist