Double Take"Two high school girls from California". Formed 2012
2012
Double Take Biography (Wikipedia)
Double Take was a musical duo consisting of Drew Garrett and Lauren Willey. They are mostly known for their single "Hot Problems". Both girls attended San Luis Obispo High School.
Hot Problems
