Don Edward Fagenson (born September 13, 1952), known as Don Was, is an American musician, record producer and record executive. Primarily a bass player, Was led the 1980s funk-rock band Was (Not Was). In later years he produced songs and albums for a large number of popular recording artists. In 2012, he became president of jazz music label Blue Note Records.
Rolling Stones producer Don Was tells Matt Everitt about the new Stones material
Don Was chats exclusively to 6 Music's Matt Everitt about the new Rolling Stones album
Rolling Stones producer Don Was tells Matt Everitt about the new Stones material
Blue Note's Don Was speaks to Gilles Peterson
Don Was, current President of Blue Note Records, speaks to Gilles Peterson.
Blue Note's Don Was speaks to Gilles Peterson
