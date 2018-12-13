Gwen and the Good Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5ad8b02-068b-409a-ad3d-66beecd81023
Gwen and the Good Thing Performances & Interviews
Gwen and the Good Thing Tracks
Sort by
Loud
Gwen and the Good Thing
Loud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loud
Last played on
You've Fallen For It
Gwen and the Good Thing
You've Fallen For It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Temper (Glastonbury 2016)
Gwen and the Good Thing
Temper (Glastonbury 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zct77.jpglink
Dead (Live at Glastonbury 2016)
Gwen and the Good Thing
Dead (Live at Glastonbury 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead (Glastonbury, 24 June 2016)
Gwen and the Good Thing
Dead (Glastonbury, 24 June 2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead (Glastonbury, 24 June 2016)
Last played on
Dead (Glastonbury 2016)
Gwen and the Good Thing
Dead (Glastonbury 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zct77.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/ah6p8g
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-24T10:35:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zct77.jpg
24
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
13:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Back to artist