Anoushka LucasBritish jazz/soul singer
Anoushka Lucas
Anoushka Lucas on life's moments
2017-02-24
Emerging jazz and soul diva explains how transitional moments in life inspire her songwriting
Anoushka Lucas on life's moments
Anoushka Lucas - Dark Soul
2017-02-10
Watch one of the most talented emerging jazz and soul singers shine at Maida Vale.
Anoushka Lucas - Dark Soul
How'd It Get This Late
How'd It Get This Late
How'd It Get This Late
Water Under The Bridge
Water Under The Bridge
Water Under The Bridge
Far From There
Far From There
Far From There
Dark Soul
Dark Soul
Dark Soul
How D'It Get This Late (BBC Introducing Session, 8th Feb 2017)
How D'It Get This Late (BBC Introducing Session, 8th Feb 2017)
Dark Soul (BBC Introducing Session, 8th Feb 2017)
Dark Soul (BBC Introducing Session, 8th Feb 2017)
