YolanDa Brown, born to Jamaican parents in Barking, London, England (4 October 1982), is a British saxophonist and composer.

A past student of Bancroft's School, Beal High School, the University of Kent, Kent Business School in Canterbury, England, and the University of Oviedo in Asturias, Spain. Her undergraduate Master's dissertation was on "Combining SSM (Soft systems methodology) and DESM (Discrete event simulation) in an Athletics Club." She also fronted a TV talk show on a Sky Channel and appeared in inspirational idents for BET network.(Black Entertainment Television)

The UK's premier female saxophonist, Yolanda Brown’s sound is influenced primarily by the modal values of jazz, soul music and reggae. She is a 2008 MOBO "Best Jazz" winner and UMA nominee. In 2009, she became the first musician to not only be nominated in the "Best Jazz" category of the MOBOs in consecutive years, but also the first to win it two years running. In 2009 she also won "Best Jazz" at the UMAs.