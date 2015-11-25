Father MurphyItalian band
Father Murphy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5ab3303-c092-4295-ad2a-7a7a94b93b8c
Father Murphy Tracks
Sort by
Lamentations
Father Murphy
Lamentations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lamentations
Last played on
Blood Is Thicker Than Water
Father Murphy
Blood Is Thicker Than Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Now Pray With Two Hands, We Now Pray With True Anger
Father Murphy
We Now Pray With Two Hands, We Now Pray With True Anger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Father Murphy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist