TelexBelgian synth-pop group. Formed 1978. Disbanded 2008
Telex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5a6b147-ff97-4f12-928b-25588d20e2b0
Telex Biography (Wikipedia)
Telex was a Belgian synthpop group formed in 1978 by Marc Moulin, Dan Lacksman and Michel Moers, with the intention of "making something really European, different from rock, without guitar — and the idea was electronic music".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Telex Tracks
Sort by
Rock Around the Clock
Telex
Rock Around the Clock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Around the Clock
Last played on
Moskow Diskow
Telex
Moskow Diskow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moskow Diskow
Last played on
On The Road Again
Canned Heat
On The Road Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d185s.jpglink
On The Road Again
Last played on
Eurovision
Telex
Eurovision
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eurovision
Last played on
Twist A Saint Tropez
Telex
Twist A Saint Tropez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twist A Saint Tropez
Last played on
Raised By Snakes
Telex
Raised By Snakes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raised By Snakes
Last played on
Number 1 Song in Heaven
Telex
Number 1 Song in Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Number 1 Song in Heaven
Last played on
Moskow Disco (Carl Craig Remix)
Telex
Moskow Disco (Carl Craig Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moskow Disco (Carl Craig Remix)
Last played on
Pakmovast
Telex
Pakmovast
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pakmovast
Last played on
I Don't Like Music (Stacey Pullen Remix)
Telex
I Don't Like Music (Stacey Pullen Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Like Music (Stacey Pullen Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Telex
Telex Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist