Gabriella Swallow
Gabriella Swallow Performances & Interviews
Gabriella Swallow plays Manuel de Falla's 'Nana' live on In Tune
2016-07-11
Cellist Gabriella Swallow and pianist Janet Haney play de Falla's enchanting lullaby live
Gabriella Swallow plays Manuel de Falla's 'Nana' live on In Tune
Gabriella Swallow Tracks
Copza Luca
Tony Gatlif
Spring Song
Frank Bridge
Valse sentimentale (6 pieces, Op 51, No 6)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Sonata in G minor for cello and piano, Op 19 (3rd mvt)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Two Folk Songs
Aaron Copland
Nana from Canciones Populares Espanolas
Manuel de Falla
Je t'aime
Jules Massenet
Spins and Spells (excerpt)
Gabriella Swallow
Porgy and Bess - opera in 3 acts
George Gershwin
Duet for viola and cello [1934]
Paul Hindemith
Melodia de Arrabal
Carlos Gardel
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: PCM 2
Cadogan Hall, London
2016-07-25T11:07:53
25
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: PCM 2
Cadogan Hall, London
