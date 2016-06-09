Alan ThomasTrumpetist. Born 8 August 1978
Alan Thomas
1978-08-08
Alan Thomas Tracks
Sparling
Laurence Crane
African Queen
Sandy Brown
Invocation
Phillip Cooke, Alan Thomas, Timothy Parsons, Emma Gait, Chapel Choir Of Selwyn College, Cambridge & Sarah Macdonald
Composer
Performer
Singer
Choir
Sparling
Laurence Crane
Apartment House
Alan Thomas
Nothing Blues
John R T Davies, Graham Burbidge, Alan Thomas, Brian Parker, Al Fairweather, Sandy Brown, Sandy Brown & Mo Umansky
Bobby J
Laurence Crane
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Søndergård conducts Ruders, Shostakovich and Strauss
Barbican, London
23
Nov
2017
Barbican, London
