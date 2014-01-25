Adam GussowBorn 3 April 1958
Adam Gussow
1958-04-03
Adam Gussow Biography (Wikipedia)
Adam Gussow (born April 3, 1958) is an American scholar, memoirist, and blues harmonica player. He is currently a professor of English and Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
