Kana Hanazawa (花澤 香菜 Hanazawa Kana, born February 25, 1989) is a Japanese voice actress and singer represented by the Office Osawa talent agency. She is known for voice acting leading roles for a number of anime television series and other anime-related media in Japan, including Nadeko Sengoku in Monogatari, Anri Sonohara in Durarara!!, Angel / Kanade Tachibana in Angel Beats!, Kuroneko / Ruri Gokō in Oreimo, Mayuri Shiina in Steins;Gate, Akane Tsunemori in Psycho-Pass, Natsume Tsuchimikado in Tokyo Ravens, Kosaki Onodera in Nisekoi, Rize Kamishiro in Tokyo Ghoul, Hinata Kawamoto in March Comes in Like a Lion, Shirase Kobuchizawa in A Place Further than the Universe, and Raphiel Ainsworth Shiraha in Gabriel Dropout. Her debut single, "Hoshizora Destination" (星空☆ディスティネーション), was released on April 25, 2012 under the Aniplex/Sony Music Entertainment Japan label.