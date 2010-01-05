Man Is the Bastard was an American hardcore punk band based in Claremont, California. The band existed from 1990 to 1997, releasing mostly vinyl splits, extended plays, and albums on obscure labels from around the world. By 1997, the group ended and members all went on to do other projects, such as the noise group Bastard Noise, which originally started out as a Man Is the Bastard side project. They are typically seen as part of the 1990s powerviolence movement.

Man Is the Bastard has dissolved but its members are involved with a number of other projects. Wood occasionally performs in the Los Angeles area as Bastard Noise. Kenyon and Connel continue to perform in progressive rock acts such as Frank Booth Youth, Bastard Lounge, Controlling Hand, Lux Nova Umbra Est, and Umbra Vita. Andy Beattie continues doing vocals. Staying within his Hardcore/Powerviolence roots, he has performed/screamed in such bands as Controlling Hand, Low Threat Profile, Infest, Dead Language, featuring members from Iron Lung, and Cave State. His current band, Dead Mans Life (2018) performs the Los Angeles area. His "solo" band, Institute of Infinite Sorrow, is also active.