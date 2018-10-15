The Radiators From SpaceIrish punk band aka Radiators. Formed 1976
The Radiators From Space
1976
The Radiators From Space Biography (Wikipedia)
The Radiators from Space, also known as the Radiators (from Space), The Radiators, The Radiators Plan 9, and The Trouble Pilgrims, are an Irish punk rock band. They have been described as Ireland's first punk band.
The Radiators From Space Tracks
Television Screen
The Radiators From Space
Television Screen
Television Screen
Last played on
Morning Dew
The Radiators From Space
Morning Dew
Morning Dew
Last played on
Try And Stop Me
The Radiators From Space
Try And Stop Me
Try And Stop Me
Last played on
Enemies
The Radiators From Space
Enemies
Enemies
Last played on
Sunday World
The Radiators From Space
Sunday World
Sunday World
Last played on
I'm Gonna Turn My Life Around
The Radiators From Space
I'm Gonna Turn My Life Around
Behind The Painted Screen
The Radiators From Space
Behind The Painted Screen
Behind The Painted Screen
Last played on
Gloria
The Radiators From Space
Gloria
Gloria
Last played on
Johnny Jukebox
The Radiators From Space
Johnny Jukebox
Johnny Jukebox
Last played on
