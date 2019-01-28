SoulshockBorn 1968
Soulshock
1968
Soulshock Biography (Wikipedia)
Carsten Schack (born 1968 in Aalborg, Denmark) and better known by his stage name Soulshock is a Danish record producer and songwriter.
Soulshock Tracks
They Don't Know (Soulshock And Karlin Remix)
Jon B.
They Don't Know (Soulshock And Karlin Remix)
