Sound of the SirensUK acoustic folk duo
Sound of the Sirens
Awakening
Every Time
Mr Wilson
Chaos
Together Alone
Smokescreen
The Fear
The Confession
Together Alone
The Voices (Live)
Possibilities
The Voices
Stars (Live)
Next Year
In This Time
Stars
In This Time (Live in session)
Up To The House (Live in session)
The Night Before (Live in session)
A Thousand Words
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Sound of the Sirens
Palace Theatre, Exeter, UK
26
Jan
2019
Sound of the Sirens
Exeter Phoenix, Exeter, UK
27
Jan
2019
Sound of the Sirens, The Gravity Drive
The Railway Inn, Southampton, UK
28
Jan
2019
Sound of the Sirens, Stables
St Pancras Old Church, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Sound of the Sirens
The Adelphi / New Adelphi, Hull, UK
