Donny Benét is a Sydney based solo recording artist. He is notable for his anachronistic musical style, borrowing heavily from outdated 80s post-disco sounds but producing and performing the music in a modern context. In 2011, he released his first full length solo album Don't Hold Back through indie label Rice is Nice.
