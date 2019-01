Donny Benét is a Sydney based solo recording artist. He is notable for his anachronistic musical style, borrowing heavily from outdated 80s post-disco sounds but producing and performing the music in a modern context. In 2011, he released his first full length solo album Don't Hold Back through indie label Rice is Nice.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia