Jubilant Sykes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b58d9787-b927-4664-9692-45f0c6ac6a54
Jubilant Sykes Biography (Wikipedia)
Jubilant Sykes (born 1960, Los Angeles, California) is an African-American baritone. He has performed with Christopher Parkening and other artists, and has appeared in such venues as the Metropolitan Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, London's Barbican Centre, the Apollo Theater, Hollywood Bowl, New Orleans Jazz Festival and hundreds of other major venues around the world.
Sykes performed the role of the Celebrant in the Grammy Award-nominated 2009 recording of Leonard Bernstein's Mass, with the Morgan State University Choir and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra under Marin Alsop, for Naxos Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jubilant Sykes Tracks
Sort by
Mass: Credo; Meditation; Offertory
Leonard Bernstein
Mass: Credo; Meditation; Offertory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Mass: Credo; Meditation; Offertory
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 25: Ives, Barber, Zimmermann & Tippett
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew5xj5
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-01T11:08:10
1
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 25: Ives, Barber, Zimmermann & Tippett
Royal Albert Hall
Jubilant Sykes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist