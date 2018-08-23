Jubilant Sykes (born 1960, Los Angeles, California) is an African-American baritone. He has performed with Christopher Parkening and other artists, and has appeared in such venues as the Metropolitan Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, London's Barbican Centre, the Apollo Theater, Hollywood Bowl, New Orleans Jazz Festival and hundreds of other major venues around the world.

Sykes performed the role of the Celebrant in the Grammy Award-nominated 2009 recording of Leonard Bernstein's Mass, with the Morgan State University Choir and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra under Marin Alsop, for Naxos Records.