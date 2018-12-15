Jeanne LeeBorn 29 January 1939. Died 25 October 2000
Jeanne Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b58a802c-7f70-44eb-84ae-a3924257e748
Jeanne Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeanne Lee (January 29, 1939 – October 25, 2000) was an American jazz singer, poet and composer. Best known for a wide range of vocal styles she mastered, Lee collaborated with numerous distinguished composers and performers who included Gunter Hampel, Ran Blake, Carla Bley, Anthony Braxton, Marion Brown, Archie Shepp, Mal Waldron, and many others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeanne Lee Tracks
Sort by
The Miracle
Jeanne Lee
The Miracle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Miracle
Last played on
Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
Jeanne Lee
Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jeanne Lee Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist