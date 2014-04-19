Move (styled as M.O.V.E or m.o.v.e, and previously as move) were a Japanese Eurobeat band. The band consisted of record producer t-kimura (Takashi Kimura (木村 貴志 Kimura Takashi)), rapper motsu (Mototaka Segawa (瀬川 素公 Segawa Mototaka)) and singer yuri (Yuri Masuda (益田 祐里 Masuda Yuri)). t-kimura left the band in 2008.