m.o.v.eJapanese band. Formed 1997. Disbanded 16 March 2013
m.o.v.e
1997
m.o.v.e Biography (Wikipedia)
Move (styled as M.O.V.E or m.o.v.e, and previously as move) were a Japanese Eurobeat band. The band consisted of record producer t-kimura (Takashi Kimura (木村 貴志 Kimura Takashi)), rapper motsu (Mototaka Segawa (瀬川 素公 Segawa Mototaka)) and singer yuri (Yuri Masuda (益田 祐里 Masuda Yuri)). t-kimura left the band in 2008.
m.o.v.e Tracks
Blackberry Way
m.o.v.e
Blackberry Way
Blackberry Way
Fire Brigade
m.o.v.e
Fire Brigade
Fire Brigade
Bromley
m.o.v.e
Bromley
Bromley
Brontosaurus
m.o.v.e
Brontosaurus
Brontosaurus
m.o.v.e Links
