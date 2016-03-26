Mayte MartínBorn 19 April 1965
Mayte Martín
1965-04-19
Mayte Martín Biography (Wikipedia)
Mayte Martín (born in Barcelona, Spain, April 19, 1965). She is a Flamenco cantaora (singer), bolero singer, and composer. She is widely recognized[by whom?] as one of the most important flamenco voices of her generation. She has also devoted part of her career to other genres such as Spanish American music, especially bolero.
Mayte Martín Tracks
Por La Mar Chica Del Puerto
Por La Mar Chica Del Puerto
Manuel
