Gina X Performance was a German dance-rock/electropop ensemble from Cologne, consisting of vocal artist and lyricist Gina Kikoine and writer/producer Zeus B. Held, Ralph Morgenstern (backing vocals), Hinrich Sickenberger (backing vocals, drums) and Lazlo Czigany (drums).

Held had previously been a member of the group Birth Control, and split to record solo in 1978, beginning work with Kikoine that year. Gina X Performance released several albums in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and were frequently played in North American and European dance clubs at the height of their popularity. Their best-known songs are the singles "No G.D.M." (covered by Erasure as the b-side to their single "Blue Savannah"), and "Nice Mover."