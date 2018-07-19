Mike MoranKeyboardist, songwriter, film and TV composer, producer. Born 4 March 1948
Mike Moran
Mike Moran Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael "Mike" Moran (born 4 March 1948 Leeds, West Yorkshire, England) is a keyboard musician, songwriter and record producer.
Mike Moran Tracks
Rock Bottom
Lynsey de Paul
Rock Bottom
Rock Bottom
Theme from "Time Bandits"
Mike Moran
Theme from "Time Bandits"
Theme from "Time Bandits"
El Zoro
Mike Moran
El Zoro
El Zoro
