Martin Stadtfeld (born November 19, 1980 in Gackenbach) is a German pianist.

Stadtfeld gave his first concert at age 9, and at age 14 enrolled at the Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts in Frankfurt under the tutelage of Russian-American professor Lev Natochenny. He completed his Abitur in 2000 at Landesmusikgymnasium Rhineland-Palatinate.

Stadtfeld is currently under contract with Sony Classical.