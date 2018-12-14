AystarGrime MC
Aystar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b58240a5-a871-43bf-866e-9357e0110519
Aystar Tracks
Sort by
Let Me Tell 'Em
Aystar
Let Me Tell 'Em
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Me Tell 'Em
Last played on
Kop A S***
Aystar
Kop A S***
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kop A S***
Last played on
Always Win (feat. Aystar & lottie jade)
Dimzy
Always Win (feat. Aystar & lottie jade)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always Win (feat. Aystar & lottie jade)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Kop That S**t
Aystar
Kop That S**t
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kop That S**t
Last played on
Don't Listen
Aystar
Don't Listen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Listen
Last played on
The Best (feat. Aystar & Youngs Teflon)
Giggs
The Best (feat. Aystar & Youngs Teflon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwcv.jpglink
The Best (feat. Aystar & Youngs Teflon)
Last played on
The Best (feat. Aystar & Youngs Telfon)
Giggs
The Best (feat. Aystar & Youngs Telfon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwcv.jpglink
The Best (feat. Aystar & Youngs Telfon)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Fire In The Booth (1Xtra Live 2016 Performance)
Aystar
Fire In The Booth (1Xtra Live 2016 Performance)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire In The Booth (1Xtra Live 2016 Performance)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Aystar
Back to artist