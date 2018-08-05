Rebecca LukerBorn 17 April 1961
Rebecca Luker
Rebecca Luker Biography (Wikipedia)
Rebecca Luker (born April 17, 1961) is an American actress, singer and recording artist who has appeared in several musical theatre productions on Broadway. Luker's voice type is soprano. The New York Times has compared her to actresses such as Barbara Cook and Julie Andrews. She has been nominated for three Tony Awards and two Drama Desk Awards, and she is featured on opera star Plácido Domingo's recording, The Broadway I Love (1991).
Rebecca Luker Links
Similar Artists
