Georges Brassens Born 22 October 1921. Died 29 October 1981
Georges Brassens Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges Brassens (22 October 1921 – 29 October 1981) was a French singer-songwriter and poet.
He wrote and sang, with his guitar, more than a hundred of his poems, as well as texts from many others such as Victor Hugo, Paul Verlaine, or Louis Aragon. In 1967, he received the Grand Prix de Poésie of the Académie française.
Between 1952 and 1976, he recorded fourteen albums that include several popular French songs such as Les copains d'abord, Chanson pour l'Auvergnat, La mauvaise réputation, and Mourir pour des idées. Most of his texts are black humour-tinged and often anarchist-minded.
Georges Brassens Tracks
Brave Margot
Brave Margot
Le Gorille
Le Gorille
La Cane De Jeanne
La Cane De Jeanne
J'ai rendez-vous avec vous
J'ai rendez-vous avec vous
Le Fossoyeur
Le Fossoyeur
Le Mauvaise Reputation
Le Mauvaise Reputation
Le Gorille
Le Gorille
Les copains d'abord
Les copains d'abord
Il n'y a pas d'amour heureux
Il n'y a pas d'amour heureux
Boum
Boum
Les Roi Des Cons
Les copains d'abord
Les copains d'abord
Je Me Suis Fait Tout Petit
Je Me Suis Fait Tout Petit
La Parapluie
La Parapluie
Ballade des Dames du Temps de Jadis
Marquise
Marquise
Marinette
Marinette
Les Sabots D' Helene
Les Sabots D' Helene
Le Petit Cheval
Le Petit Cheval
