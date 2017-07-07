The KingIrish Elvis impersonator. Born 1968
The King
1968
James "The King" Brown (born 1968) is a Belfast-born Elvis Presley tribute act known for his covers of songs done in the style of Elvis. In the vein of "songs that Elvis should have done," Brown performs songs like "Whole Lotta Rosie", originally by AC/DC, and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love", originally by Queen.
Come As You Are
Come As You Are
Sympathy For The Devil
Sympathy For The Devil
Whole Lotta Rosie
Whole Lotta Rosie
Blockbuster
Blockbuster
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Sweet Home Alabama
Sweet Home Alabama
Whiskey In The Jar
Whiskey In The Jar
Son Of A Preacher Man
Son Of A Preacher Man
You Got It
You Got It
