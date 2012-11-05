NecroUS rapper/producer. Born 7 June 1976
Necro
1976-06-07
Necro Biography (Wikipedia)
Ron Raphael Braunstein (born June 7, 1976), better known by his stage-name Necro, is an American rapper from Brooklyn.
He is the owner of Psycho+Logical-Records founded November 1999. He is the younger brother of rapper Ill Bill.
