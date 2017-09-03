John MedeskiBorn 28 June 1965
John Medeski
1965-06-28
John Medeski Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony John Medeski (born June 28, 1965) is an American jazz keyboards player and composer. Medeski is a veteran of New York's 1990s avant-garde jazz scene and is known popularly as a member of Medeski Martin & Wood. He plays the acoustic piano and an eclectic array of keyboards, including the Hammond B3 organ, melodica, mellotron, clavinet, ARP String Ensemble, Wurlitzer electric piano, Moog Voyager Synthesizer, Wurlitzer 7300 Combo Organ, Vox Continental Baroque organ, and Yamaha CS-1 Synthesizer (a "kids' toy"), among others. When playing acoustic piano, Medeski usually plays the Steinway piano and is listed as a Steinway Artist.
Up On Cripple Creek
Jack DeJohnette
Up On Cripple Creek
Up On Cripple Creek
Last played on
Woodstock
Jack DeJohnette
Woodstock
Woodstock
Last played on
Waiting At The Gate
John Medeski
Waiting At The Gate
Waiting At The Gate
Last played on
Don't Look Now
Jack Bruce, John Medeski, Malcolm Bruce, Tony Rémy & Frank Tontoh
Don't Look Now
Don't Look Now
Performer
Last played on
His Eye Is On The Sparrow
John Medeski
His Eye Is On The Sparrow
His Eye Is On The Sparrow
Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child
John Medeski
Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child
Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
John Medeski
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
A Different Time
John Medeski
A Different Time
A Different Time
Last played on
Last Month Of The Year
Traditional Spiritual, Danny Thompson, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Michael Jerome, Duke Robillard & John Medeski
Last Month Of The Year
Last Month Of The Year
Performer
Last played on
