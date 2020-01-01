Yaakov ShwekeyBorn 1975
Yaakov Shwekey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5792b6a-1561-4499-a9d3-82fa7f40b33f
Yaakov Shwekey Biography (Wikipedia)
Yaakov Choueka, better known by his stage name Yaakov Shwekey, is an Orthodox Jewish recording artist and musical entertainer. He is of Egyptian and Syrian Sephardic heritage from his father's side; and Ashkenazi from his mother's side.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yaakov Shwekey Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist