FonoRock band from UK / San-Diego. Formed 1996
Fono
1996
Fono is a rock band, originally from the United Kingdom but later based out of San Diego, California.
Allison
Karma Kid
Electric (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016)
Alice Jemima
Up/Down
NVOY
I Found Love (Fono Remix)
Axwell
Show Some Love (Fono Remix) (feat. Little Grace)
TC
Real Joy
Fono
