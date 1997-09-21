VictoriaBulgarian singer, 2020 Eurovision entry. Born 21 September 1997
Victoria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997-09-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5757495-2209-4546-b8b9-02ab266d8993
Victoria Biography (Wikipedia)
Victoria Georgieva (Bulgarian: Виктория Георгиева; born 21 September 1997), known professionally by the mononym VICTORIA, is a Bulgarian singer and songwriter. She began her career after participating in season four of X Factor Bulgaria. It was revealed on 25 November 2019 that Georgieva would have represented Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. Due to the 2020 contest's cancellation, it was announced that Georgieva will represent Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Victoria Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist