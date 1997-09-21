Victoria Georgieva (Bulgarian: Виктория Георгиева; born 21 September 1997), known professionally by the mononym VICTORIA, is a Bulgarian singer and songwriter. She began her career after participating in season four of X Factor Bulgaria. It was revealed on 25 November 2019 that Georgieva would have represented Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. Due to the 2020 contest's cancellation, it was announced that Georgieva will represent Bulgaria at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.