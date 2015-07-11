Sam NotoBorn 17 April 1930
Sam Noto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-04-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5682bda-89a2-4a51-ae3c-05a8a6cba9a5
Sam Noto Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Noto (born April 17, 1930) is an American jazz trumpeter born in Buffalo, New York, perhaps best known for his work with Stan Kenton during the 1950s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Noto Tracks
Sort by
Recuerdoes
Stan Kenton
Recuerdoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwn.jpglink
Recuerdoes
Last played on
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Last played on
The Peanut Vendor
Stan Kenton
The Peanut Vendor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwn.jpglink
The Peanut Vendor
Last played on
I Concentrate On You
Stan Kenton
I Concentrate On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtwn.jpglink
I Concentrate On You
Last played on
Back to artist