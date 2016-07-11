The Mirror TrapFormed 15 November 2009
The Mirror Trap
2009-11-15
The Mirror Trap Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mirror Trap is an alternative indie rock band from Dundee, Scotland. The band consists of Gary 'The Panther' Moore on vocals, Michael 'John' McFarlane and Paul Markie on guitars, Paul 'Drums' Reilly on drums and Ben Doherty on bass. They are often joined by Scott Duffy on additional percussion and vocals.
The band's releases include 2014's Stay Young and 2016's Simulations. They have supported fellow Dundee band The View and toured Russia with Placebo in the summer of 2014 and spring 2015. They are supporting Placebo during some concerts of their 20 years of Placebo tour.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mirror Trap Performances & Interviews
The Mirror Trap Tracks
Piranahas (Live at TITP2016)
The Mirror Trap
Piranahas (Live at TITP2016)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piranahas (Live at TITP2016)
Last played on
New Trance
The Mirror Trap
New Trance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Trance
Last played on
Little Ease
The Mirror Trap
Little Ease
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Ease
Last played on
Westminster Ghost Story
The Mirror Trap
Westminster Ghost Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Men (Shoot First)
The Mirror Trap
Real Men (Shoot First)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Real Men (Shoot First)
Last played on
The Only Way
The Mirror Trap
The Only Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Only Way
Last played on
Future Lionheart
The Mirror Trap
Future Lionheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Future Lionheart
Last played on
Where The Wild Roses Grow
The Mirror Trap
Where The Wild Roses Grow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where The Wild Roses Grow
Last played on
My Alabama
The Mirror Trap
My Alabama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Alabama
Last played on
Crusaders
The Mirror Trap
Crusaders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crusaders
Last played on
Statues
The Mirror Trap
Statues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Statues
Broken Crown
The Mirror Trap
Broken Crown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Alibi
The Mirror Trap
My Alibi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Alibi
Last played on
St Petersberg
The Mirror Trap
St Petersberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ironfist
The Mirror Trap
Ironfist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ironfist
Last played on
