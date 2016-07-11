The Mirror Trap is an alternative indie rock band from Dundee, Scotland. The band consists of Gary 'The Panther' Moore on vocals, Michael 'John' McFarlane and Paul Markie on guitars, Paul 'Drums' Reilly on drums and Ben Doherty on bass. They are often joined by Scott Duffy on additional percussion and vocals.

The band's releases include 2014's Stay Young and 2016's Simulations. They have supported fellow Dundee band The View and toured Russia with Placebo in the summer of 2014 and spring 2015. They are supporting Placebo during some concerts of their 20 years of Placebo tour.