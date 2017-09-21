Katie KissoonBorn 11 March 1951
Katie Kissoon
1951-03-11
Katie Kissoon Biography (Wikipedia)
Mac and Katie Kissoon are a male and female vocal duo, consisting of brother and sister Mac Kissoon (born Gerald Farthing, November 11, 1943, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago) and Katie Kissoon (born Katherine Farthing, March 11, 1951, Port of Spain).
