Paul Peter Christer Lindroos (26 February 1944 – 17 November 2003) was a Finnish opera singer who appeared in leading tenor roles throughout Europe but was particularly associated with the Finnish National Opera and the Royal Danish Opera. Although he specialised in the 19th-century Italian lirico spinto repertoire, he also sang in many 20th-century works and created the role of The King in Erik Bergman's Det sjungande trädet in 1995. In his later years he was a professor of voice at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki and the Malmö Academy of Music in Sweden. He died along with his young son in a car accident near Malmö at the age of 59. He is buried in Pohja, Finland, the town of his birth.