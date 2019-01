Located in Bern, Switzerland, the Camerata Bern was founded in 1963 as a flexible chamber orchestra without a conductor. The Camerata Bern performs early Baroque to contemporary classical music. The group tours extensively worldwide and is releasing CD recordings regularly.

The artistic director as of the season 2018–19 is Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the fifteen members are:

Violin

Viola

Cello

Double bass

Harpsichord