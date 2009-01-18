Dumpy's Rusty Nuts are a British rock band founded in 1981 by the lead singer Graham "Dumpy" Dunnell. Though unsuccessful as recording artists the band have been a successful and popular live act for decades. The band attracted a cult following for their live performances in small rock venues. Playing classic blues rock, their initial audiences were drawn from the new wave of British heavy metal and 'Bikers' and they became particularly well-known at the London Marquee Club, where they were a regular and popular attraction. In the early to mid-1980s the band toured extensively around the UK playing at small rock/'Biker' pub and club venues including the Isle of Man TT, and music festivals, cementing their name and following.

The band were not successful recording artists, preferring to concentrate on live work. They released a debut single "Just For Kicks" in June 1982 but in order to get airplay the band had to change their name to "Dumpy's Rusty Bolts". Sales of the single were poor, and the original band name was restored. A second single, "Box Hill Or Bust", was released. Subsequent sporadic releases have only found favour with their small core audience.