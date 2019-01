Roberta Invernizzi (born 1966, in Milan) is an Italian soprano. She originally studied piano and double bass before turning to singing. She specialises in early music from the baroque and classical period of music.

She has sung in many operas in Italy, wider Europe and the US and has made over 60 recordings. Her recording of Handel's Cantate per il Cardinal Pamphili won the 2007 Stanley Sadie Handel Recording Prize.

In January 1999 she was invited by Gustav Leonhardt to sing in the inaugural concert of the New York Collegium.

Invernizzi currently teaches singing at the Centro di Musica Antica in Naples.