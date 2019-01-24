Danielle LewisWelsh Singer Songwriter
Danielle Lewis
Danielle Lewis Performances & Interviews
- SŴN 10 - Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qyw9z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qyw9z.jpg2017-01-16T14:13:00.000ZHorizons at Sŵn 2016 (SŴN 10). Gorwelion yng Ngŵyl Sŵn 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pp6kl
SŴN 10 - Highlights
- Danielle Lewis - 'River', Joni Mitchell Cover (BBC Maida Vale 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p7jk7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p7jk7.jpg2017-01-12T15:01:00.000ZRecorded live at BBC Maida Vale Studios. Sesiwn arbennig o BBC Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04p7hyy
Danielle Lewis - 'River', Joni Mitchell Cover (BBC Maida Vale 2016)
- Horizons/ Gorwelion - MAIDA VALE 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lxlrc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lxlrc.jpg2016-12-19T14:56:00.000ZHorizons at BBC Maida Vale Studios. Gorwelion yn Stiwdio Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lxls2
Horizons/ Gorwelion - MAIDA VALE 2016
- Introducing/ Yn Cyflwyno... DANIELLE LEWIShttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hjcj1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hjcj1.jpg2016-11-23T14:30:00.000ZGetting to know the Horizons artists for 2016. Yn cyflwyno artistiaid Gorwelion 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hjctk
Introducing/ Yn Cyflwyno... DANIELLE LEWIS
- Danielle Lewis - 'West Coast Sun' (BBC Maida Vale 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gr6vw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gr6vw.jpg2016-11-17T16:07:00.000ZRecorded live at BBC Maida Vale Studios. Sesiwn arbennig o BBC Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gr70b
Danielle Lewis - 'West Coast Sun' (BBC Maida Vale 2016)
- FESTIVAL NO. 6 2016 - Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiauhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049dqnr.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049dqnr.png2016-09-29T10:48:00.000ZRecorded at Festival No. 6 2016. Recordiwyd yn yr Gŵyl Rhif 6 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p049dqpt
FESTIVAL NO. 6 2016 - Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiau
- HAY FESTIVAL 2016 - Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiauhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048tly5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048tly5.jpg2016-09-23T14:43:00.000ZRecorded at Truck 2016. Recordiwyd yn yr Gwyl y Gelli 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048tlz9
HAY FESTIVAL 2016 - Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiau
- TRUCK 2016 - Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiauhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047ymps.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047ymps.jpg2016-09-15T16:25:00.000ZRecorded at Truck 2016. Recordiwyd yn yr Truck 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047z4zk
TRUCK 2016 - Highlights/ Uchafbwyntiau
- Danielle Lewis - Cartref Ymhob Man (live from/ yn fyw o Stwdio Gorwelion)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047qgn1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047qgn1.jpg2016-09-13T11:49:00.000ZRecorded at The National Eisteddfod 2016. Recordiwyd yn yr Eisteddfod Genedlaethol 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047qgnr
Danielle Lewis - Cartref Ymhob Man (live from/ yn fyw o Stwdio Gorwelion)
- Danielle Lewis - 'Elin Fflur/ Harbwr Diogel' (live from/ yn fyw o Stwdio Gorwelion)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047qdqp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047qdqp.jpg2016-09-13T11:33:00.000ZRecorded at The National Eisteddfod 2016. Recordiwyd yn yr Eisteddfod Genedlaethol 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047qdrt
Danielle Lewis - 'Elin Fflur/ Harbwr Diogel' (live from/ yn fyw o Stwdio Gorwelion)
- Horizons/ Gorwelion - The Hay Festival & HowTheLightGetsInhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zwpsn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zwpsn.jpg2016-06-29T14:00:00.000ZOur time around Hay-on-Wye in May 2016/ Gorwelion yn y Gelli Gandryll, Mai 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zwpx6
Horizons/ Gorwelion - The Hay Festival & HowTheLightGetsIn
- The Great Escape 2016/Gŵyl Great Escape 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052zxgw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052zxgw.jpg2016-06-28T14:05:00.000ZHighlights from the Horizons showcase at The Great Escape 2016 / Ychafbwytiau o Lwyfan Gorwelion yng Ngŵyl Great Escape 2016.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zs6xw
The Great Escape 2016/Gŵyl Great Escape 2016
Danielle Lewis Tracks
Caru Byw Bywyd
Arwain Fi I'r Môr
Cartref Ym Mhob Man
Breuddwyd Yn Tyfu
Live Forever (Cian Ciaran Remix)
River
River (Horizons Maida Vale Session)
Past BBC Events
Horizons: Into The Ark with Connah Evans & Danielle Lewis
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e89whn
The Garage
2017-02-07T10:45:06
7
Feb
2017
Horizons: Into The Ark with Connah Evans & Danielle Lewis
The Garage
Horizons: Sŵn Festival 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3mmbp
Sŵn Festival
2016-10-22T10:45:06
22
Oct
2016
Horizons: Sŵn Festival 2016
Sŵn Festival
Horizons: Festival No. 6 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb88gw
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
2016-09-03T10:45:06
3
Sep
2016
Horizons: Festival No. 6 2016
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
Horizons: The National Eisteddfod of Wales 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4ffxj
Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru
2016-08-01T10:45:06
1
Aug
2016
Horizons: The National Eisteddfod of Wales 2016
Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru
Horizons: Royal Welsh Show 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emzzc8
Royal Welsh Show, Builth Wells
2016-07-20T10:45:06
20
Jul
2016
Horizons: Royal Welsh Show 2016
Royal Welsh Show, Builth Wells
