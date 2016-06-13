Runrig Biography (Wikipedia)
Runrig was a Scottish Celtic rock band formed on the Isle of Skye, Scotland in 1973. From its inception, the band's line-up included songwriters Rory Macdonald and Calum Macdonald. The line-up during most of the 1980s and 1990s (the band's most successful period) also included Donnie Munro, Malcolm Jones, Iain Bayne, and Pete Wishart. Munro left the band in 1997 to pursue a career in politics and was replaced by Bruce Guthro. Wishart left in 2001 and was replaced by Brian Hurren. The band released fourteen studio albums, with a number of their songs sung in Scottish Gaelic.
Initially formed as a three-piece dance band known as 'The Run Rig Dance Band', the band played several low key events, and has previously cited a ceilidh at Kelvin Hall, Glasgow as their first concert. Runrig's music is often described as a blend of folk and rock music, with the band's lyrics often focusing upon locations, history, politics, and people that are unique to Scotland. Songs also make references to agriculture, land conservation and religion.
Runrig inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
Runrig Tracks
Sort by
Alba
Somewhere
The Story
And We’ll Sing
This Is Not A Love Song
An Toll Dubh
Somewhere
Chi Mi'n Tir
The Years We Shared
An Ataireachd Àrd
Sona
Chì Mi 'N Geamhradh
Faileas air an Àirigh
Recovery
Onar
Dance Called America
Gabriel's Sword
Faileas Air An Airigh
City Of Lights
Tillidh Mi
The Old Boys
Faileas Air An Airigh (Shadow On The Sheiling)
Always The Winner
The Cutter
An Ubhal as Àirde
Criogal Cridhe
Rocket To The Moon
An Dealachadh
Book Of Golden Stories
Clash Of The Ash
The Ship
Loch Lomond
Sìol Ghoraidh
The Stamping Ground
An Diugh Ghabh Mi Cuairt
