Gary MorrisUS country artist. Born 7 December 1948
Gary Morris
1948-12-07
Gary Morris Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Gwyn Morris (born December 7, 1948) is an American singer and stage actor who charted a string of hits on the country music charts throughout the 1980s.
Morris is known for the 1983 ballad "The Wind Beneath My Wings", although his credits include more than twenty-five other chart singles on the Billboard country charts, including five No. 1 hits. He has also released nine studio albums, mostly in the country pop vein, with his 1983 album Why Lady Why having earned a gold certification from the RIAA.
Gary Morris Tracks
Velvet Chains
Velvet Chains
Velvet Chains
Baby Bye Bye
Baby Bye Bye
Baby Bye Bye
The Wind Beneath My Wings
The Wind Beneath My Wings
The Wind Beneath My Wings
Leave Me Lonely
Leave Me Lonely
Leave Me Lonely
Miles Across The Bedroom
Miles Across The Bedroom
Miles Across The Bedroom
