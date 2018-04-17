Howard SnellTrumpeter
Howard Snell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b5565c1f-cb31-4b61-9c4c-c96cd5ef5639
Howard Snell Tracks
Sort by
Flower Of Scotland
Roy Williamson
Flower Of Scotland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flower Of Scotland
Last played on
Candide: Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Candide: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide: Overture
Last played on
Polovtsian Dances
Alexander Borodin
Polovtsian Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpq.jpglink
Polovtsian Dances
Last played on
Gallery (4th & 5th movements)
Howars Snell, Brighouse and Rastrick Band & David King
Gallery (4th & 5th movements)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gallery (4th & 5th movements)
Composer
Gallery (3rd picture)
Howars Snell, City Of Bradford Band & Lee Skipsey
Gallery (3rd picture)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gallery (3rd picture)
Composer
Performer
Conductor
Gallery (2nd picture)
Howars Snell, Cory Band & Philip Harper
Gallery (2nd picture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Gallery (2nd picture)
Composer
Gallery (1st picture)
Howars Snell, Tredegar Town Band & Ian Porthouse
Gallery (1st picture)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gallery (1st picture)
Composer
Overture to Candide
Leonard Bernstein
Overture to Candide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Overture to Candide
Last played on
The Clock With The Dresden Figures
Arthur Ketelbey, Eikanger Bjorsvik Band, Howard Snell & Howard Snell
The Clock With The Dresden Figures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Clock With The Dresden Figures
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Greensleeves
Trad, Britannia Buikding Society & Howard Snell
Greensleeves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greensleeves
Composer
Performer
Last played on
The Clock with the Dresden Figures
Ketleby, Eikhanger-Bjorsvik, Howard Snell & Howard Snell
The Clock with the Dresden Figures
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Clock with the Dresden Figures
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Year Of The Dragon (Finale)
Philip Sparke
Year Of The Dragon (Finale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Year Of The Dragon (Finale)
Performer
Last played on
Rhapsody for Cornet and Band
Howard Snell
Rhapsody for Cornet and Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhapsody for Cornet and Band
Last played on
The Bandsman's Tale
Elgar Howarth
The Bandsman's Tale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gx40.jpglink
The Bandsman's Tale
Performer
Last played on
Candide Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Candide Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide Overture
Last played on
Andalucia
Enrique Granados
Andalucia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46d.jpglink
Andalucia
Performer
Last played on
Arioso
Johann Sebastian Bach
Arioso
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Arioso
Performer
Last played on
Prelude To A New Age
Peter Graham
Prelude To A New Age
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude To A New Age
Last played on
Fantasy On Moto Perpetuo
Howard Snell
Fantasy On Moto Perpetuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasy On Moto Perpetuo
Performer
Last played on
Anyone Can Whistle
Stephen Sondheim
Anyone Can Whistle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Anyone Can Whistle
Last played on
Quintet for brass no. 1 (Op.73), 1st movement; Allegro vivace
Malcolm Arnold
Quintet for brass no. 1 (Op.73), 1st movement; Allegro vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql4t.jpglink
Quintet for brass no. 1 (Op.73), 1st movement; Allegro vivace
Last played on
Harmony Music (part)
Philip Sparke
Harmony Music (part)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harmony Music (part)
Performer
Last played on
Hungarian March
Hector Berlioz
Hungarian March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Hungarian March
Music Arranger
Last played on
Candide Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Candide Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide Overture
Last played on
Froissart Overture (arr. Eric Ball) (feat. Howard Snell)
Foden’s Band
Froissart Overture (arr. Eric Ball) (feat. Howard Snell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Froissart Overture (arr. Eric Ball) (feat. Howard Snell)
Last played on
Kensington Concerto (feat. Eric Ball & Howard Snell)
Foden’s Band
Kensington Concerto (feat. Eric Ball & Howard Snell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kensington Concerto (feat. Eric Ball & Howard Snell)
Last played on
Zigeunerweisen Op. 2(arr Howard Snell) (feat. Foden’s Band & Howard Snell)
David Childs
Zigeunerweisen Op. 2(arr Howard Snell) (feat. Foden’s Band & Howard Snell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc1.jpglink
Zigeunerweisen Op. 2(arr Howard Snell) (feat. Foden’s Band & Howard Snell)
Last played on
Oration (feat. Foden’s Band)
Howard Snell
Oration (feat. Foden’s Band)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oration (feat. Foden’s Band)
Last played on
War Memorials No. 1 (Men Marching) (feat. Howard Snell & Britannia Building Society Band)
Robin Holloway
War Memorials No. 1 (Men Marching) (feat. Howard Snell & Britannia Building Society Band)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j8fm.jpglink
War Memorials No. 1 (Men Marching) (feat. Howard Snell & Britannia Building Society Band)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evp8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1979-07-27T11:16:12
27
Jul
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Howard Snell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist