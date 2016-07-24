Mikel LaboaBorn 15 June 1934. Died 1 December 2008
Mikel Laboa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-06-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b55655ce-0ed8-41c2-85c4-38aee43747dc
Mikel Laboa Biography (Wikipedia)
Mikel Laboa Mancisidor (15 June 1934 – 1 December 2008) was one of the Basque Country's most important singer-songwriters.
Considered the patriarch of Basque music, his music has had an influence on younger generations. A testament to this is the tribute album Txerokee, Mikel Laboaren Kantak ("Cherokee: Songs of Mikel Laboa"), published in 1991 by various younger-generation rock and folk music groups. His album Bat-Hiru ("One-Three") was chosen in a reader poll by the local Diario Vasco newspaper as the greatest Basque album in history. Nearly all of his songs are sung in Basque.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mikel Laboa Tracks
Sort by
Txoria txori
Mikel Laboa
Txoria txori
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Txoria txori
Last played on
Mikel Laboa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist