Scorn was an English electronic music project. The group was formed in the early 1990s as a side project of former Napalm Death members Mick Harris and Nic Bullen (the latter as one of the founding members of the band in 1991). Bullen left the group in 1995 and the project continued on until the end of 2011 as an essentially solo project for Harris.

Since their early years, Scorn is often associated with industrial and experimental music, particularly with their early releases as a duo with much of their Earache Records-era output since 1991 until 1994. Since the departure of Bullen in 1995, much of the output has been minimalist beats with an emphasis on very deep bass lines, often resembling dub and trip hop in structure. The departure from their early sound eventually led to Harris parting ways with Earache after the Logghi Barogghi release, both sides apparently having been unhappy with how the project was being handled.