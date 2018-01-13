Robby KriegerAmerican guitarist, member of The Doors. Born 8 January 1946
Robby Krieger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-01-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b553f0ad-4543-46f2-88ea-1dc94a11c91a
Robby Krieger Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Alan Krieger (born January 8, 1946) is an American guitarist and singer-songwriter best known as the guitarist of the rock band The Doors; as such he has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Krieger wrote or co-wrote many of the Doors' songs, including the hits "Light My Fire", "Love Me Two Times", "Touch Me", and "Love Her Madly". After the Doors disbanded, Krieger continued his performing and recording career with other musicians including former Doors band mates John Densmore and Ray Manzarek. He was listed by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.
